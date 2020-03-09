Bank of Hawaii Purchases 5,061 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

BMY traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. 2,824,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

