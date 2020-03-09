Bank of Hawaii Has $4.46 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.00. 2,011,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

