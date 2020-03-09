Bank of Hawaii Has $2.70 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

