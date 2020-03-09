Bank of Hawaii Has $2.66 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 252,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,465. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.