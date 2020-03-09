Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 190,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

