Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 635,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,199,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

