Bank of Hawaii Buys 252 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 15,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $13.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.62. 1,318,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.05. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

