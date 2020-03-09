Bank of Hawaii Acquires 148 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NEE stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.55. 557,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.45. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $186.92 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

