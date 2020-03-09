Bank of Hawaii Acquires 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $66.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,231.63. 51,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

