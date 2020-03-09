Bank of America Downgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Neutral

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.