Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Chou Associates Management Inc.

Chou Associates Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,741,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699,344. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.