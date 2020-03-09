Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,803,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $274,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,592,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

