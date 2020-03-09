Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $627,273.00 and $3,127.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,490,706 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

