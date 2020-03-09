Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Holdings Raised by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Azul makes up approximately 4.2% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Azul worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Azul by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 4,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 711,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. 52,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. Azul SA has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.18.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.