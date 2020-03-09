Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $147.57

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.57 and last traded at $148.49, with a volume of 54889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

