Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.73.
Shares of BCEL stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.