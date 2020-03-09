Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $146,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $836,737.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

