Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Atlantica Yield has a dividend payout ratio of 172.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Yield to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.