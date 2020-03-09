Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATH opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

