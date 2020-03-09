ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ASOS to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,541.76 ($46.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 2,732 ($35.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 92.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,996.28.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.