Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $122.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. Ariadne Australia has a 1-year low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of A$0.67 ($0.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
Ariadne Australia Company Profile
