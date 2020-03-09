Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $122.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. Ariadne Australia has a 1-year low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of A$0.67 ($0.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ariadne Australia Company Profile

Ariadne Australia Limited engages in the car park infrastructure operation and management activities in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Investments, Car Parking, and Property segments. It operates a 595 bay car park situated in the Queens Plaza retail center in the Brisbane CBD; and a car park comprising 299 bays located at Tank Street, west of the CBD.

