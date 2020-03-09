Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.46

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Argo Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

About Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

