Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Argo Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.04.

ARGO stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

