Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 46062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

