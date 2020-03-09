Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 2.0% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 301,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

