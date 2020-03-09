Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.78

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 73651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

