Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Lowered to at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. 601,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Apache has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apache will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 19.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Apache by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

