Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,284.29 ($30.05).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,689.96 ($22.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,879.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,958.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

