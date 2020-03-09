AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.98. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

