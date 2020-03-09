Analysts Set Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT at $89.25

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Heska by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Heska by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. Heska has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $747.55 million, a PE ratio of -448.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

