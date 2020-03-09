Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

