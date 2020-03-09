Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $9.59 on Monday, reaching $201.06. 222,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,332,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

