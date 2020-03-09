Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 6.3% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Amgen by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.06. 222,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

