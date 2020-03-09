Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $12.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

