Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $12.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.
In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
