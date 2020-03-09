American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

AXP stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

