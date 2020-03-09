Ameren Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

AEE opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. Ameren has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

