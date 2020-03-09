Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

MO traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.