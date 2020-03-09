Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.38

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 90460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

