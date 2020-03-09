Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.17% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,873. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,797.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

