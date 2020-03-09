Akumin (TSE:AKU) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
TSE AKU opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.85 million and a P/E ratio of 53.67. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88.
Akumin Company Profile
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.