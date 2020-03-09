Akumin (TSE:AKU) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TSE AKU opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.85 million and a P/E ratio of 53.67. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

