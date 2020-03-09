Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Akorn worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akorn by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Akorn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

