Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.00 ($12.80).

AF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Air France KLM stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.19 ($6.04). The company had a trading volume of 9,810,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.71.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

