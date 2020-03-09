Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ARGKF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

