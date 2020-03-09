Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC increased its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares during the quarter. Afya makes up 3.6% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned 0.65% of Afya worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

NASDAQ AFYA traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 295,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

