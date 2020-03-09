Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.86.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.97. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

