Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AEIS stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

