Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.74.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $367.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 30.35 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

