Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

