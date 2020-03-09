988,999 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 988,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,617,000. Insmed makes up approximately 14.3% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 1.11% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. 64,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,893. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.