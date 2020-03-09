95,030 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Cpwm LLC owned 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,237. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

