93 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $69.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,832.03. 4,576,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $918.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,838.67.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
